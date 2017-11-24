College Football Betting Odds: Clemson, Virginia Tech Enter Rivalry Week As Favorites

Rivalries rule the ACC schedule in Week 13, starting on Friday when the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Virginia Cavaliers in their annual battle for the Commonwealth Cup as 7-point road favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Virginia Tech cracked the Top 25 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings with last week’s 20-14 win over Pittsburgh, but failed to cover as 14-point home chalk to remain winless against the spread in three straight games ahead of Friday night’s Hokies vs. Cavaliers betting matchup at Scott Stadium.
The 8-3 Hokies can clinch second place in the ACC Coastal Division with a victory but have struggled in recent road dates with conference opponents, losing SU in their past two, including a 28-22 loss at Georgia Tech as 3-point chalk two weeks ago, and are winless ATS in six straight games.
The Cavaliers return home after recording back-to-back losses on the road to fall to 1-5 SU in their past six outings. Virginia remains a respectable 4-2 SU at home this season, covering in three of its past four including a 40-36 upset of the visiting Yellow Jackets as a 7.5-point underdog three weeks ago.
However, the Cavaliers have been dominated by the Hokies since the start of the Commonwealth Cup era in 1996, losing SU in 17 of 21 matchups including 13 straight since 2003.
Saturday’s action features No. 2 Clemson taking on South Carolina as 14-point road chalk in their annual Palmetto Bowl matchup, while Georgia Tech renews its Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry with No. 7 Georgia as an 11-point home underdog.
The Tigers will be aiming to close out their regular-season schedule with a win to cement their position in the CFP rankings ahead of next week’s ACC Championship Game clash with No. 2 Miami. Clemson has won four straight but has failed to cover in two road games, and faces a Gamecocks squad that is 5-1 SU over its past six and allowed just 15 points per game in its past two home dates.
The Yellow Jackets have lost four of six since opening on a 3-1 SU run but have won five straight on home turf and have taken two of three from the Bulldogs, both as betting underdogs.
Elsewhere, the Hurricanes aim for a 16th straight SU win as they open the ACC Week 13 schedule as 13.5-point road chalk against the Panthers. Florida State enters its Sunshine Showdown matchup with rival Florida as 5-point road favorites, and Louisville enters its Governor’s Cup tilt with Kentucky favored by 10 points.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
