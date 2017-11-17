College Football Betting Odds: Miami Hurricanes Heavy Favorites To Beat Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes will be looking to extend the nation’s longest current win streak to 15 games when they host the Virginia Cavaliers in a clash of ACC rivals this weekend as 19-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Miami established itself as a legitimate national championship contender last weekend with a 41-8 demolition of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to improve to 9-0 straight up on the season, including an unblemished 6-0 SU mark in conference action going into Saturday afternoon’s Cavaliers vs. Hurricanes betting matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
With last week’s victory the Hurricanes all but ended Notre Dame’s national championship aspirations while significantly boosting their own. Miami climbed four spots this week to replace the Irish at No. 3 on the College Football Playoff rankings, while vaulting to a +900 bet on the national championship odds, well ahead of the +5000 odds it sported on opening day.
The Cavaliers travel to South Florida after dropping a 38-21 decision in Louisville as 11.5-point underdogs last weekend to fall to 1-3 SU and against the spread in their past four, all against conference rivals. However, Virginia has enjoyed some success as an underdog this season, twice claiming outright wins while sporting positive odds, and covered in its past two visits to Miami including a 27-21 loss as 6.5-point underdogs two years ago.
The Clemson Tigers also aim to build on this week’s gains on the CFP rankings. The Tigers jumped from No. 4 to No. 2 with last Saturday’s 31-14 win over Florida State as 16-point home chalk, but have everything to lose in Saturday’s clash with The Citadel Bulldogs from the FCS Southern Conference.
The 9-1 Tigers have won three straight and are pegged as a +800 bet to repeat as national champions, but are just 2-4-1 ATS over their past seven games and cannot afford to suffer a letdown against the overmatched Bulldogs if they are remain among the CFP Top 4.
However, the Tigers have dominated in recent dates with FCS squads, winning SU in 17 straight and covering in their past four, including a 52-6 rout of The Citadel as 40.5-point home chalk in 2013.
In other ACC Week 12 betting action, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons try to halt a three-game slide against No. 19 N.C. State as they host the Wolfpack as 2-point chalk. The Syracuse Orange take a three-game SU slide into Saturday’s matchup with the Cardinals as 13-point underdogs, while the 5-5 Boston College Eagles vie for a third straight road victory as they visit the Connecticut Huskies as 21.5-point chalk.
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Images
