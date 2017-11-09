College Football Odds: Clemson Heavy Favorites Over Florida State In ACC Clash

Two games with College Football Playoff implications highlight the Atlantic Coast Conference college football schedule in Week 11, starting Saturday afternoon when the Clemson Tigers host the Florida State Seminoles as 16-point favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
The defending national champions maintained their grip on the No. 4 spot in the CFP rankings with a 38-31 win over North Carolina State last week to improve their overall record to 8-1. However, the Tigers failed to cover as 10-point road chalk, extending their against the spread winless streak to four games going into Saturday’s Seminoles vs. Tigers betting matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson has struggled to pay out at the sportsbooks since opening the campaign on a 3-0 SU and ATS run, covering just once in its past six outings, and going 2-4-1 ATS in seven dates against conference opponents.
Clemson and FSU have combined to win the past six ACC conference championships, but it has turned into a disappointing campaign for the Seminoles, who have stumbled to a 3-5 SU record since opening the season as heavy +110 favorites to claim this year’s conference title.
The Seminoles are coming off a 27-24 victory over Syracuse as 7.5-point home chalk, but remain winless ATS this season, and have produced a middling 2-2 SU record on the road. FSU also has dropped two straight to the Tigers, including a 23-13 decision in its last visit to Clemson two years ago, but covered in each of those contests, and three of four overall.
Later on Saturday, the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes hope to make their case to claim a Top 4 spot on the CFP rankings when they take on No. 3 Notre Dame as 3-point home underdogs.
The Hurricanes extended their current SU win streak to 13 games with a decisive 28-10 win over Virginia Tech as 2.5-point home favorites last weekend, marking the squad’s seventh straight home victory and the fifth time this season that Miami has held an opponent to fewer than 20 points. That has fueled a 6-0 run for the UNDER in totals betting, but the Hurricanes remain a middling 4-4 ATS this season.
Elsewhere on the ACC Week 11 college football betting slate, the Wolfpack aim to halt their two-game SU slide as they visit the red-hot Boston College Eagles as 3-point chalk, and the No. 17 Hokies take on Georgia Tech as narrow 3-point road favorites.
As well, the Orange host Wake Forest in a matchup pegged as a pick ’em, while Louisville battles visiting Virginia as an 11.5-point favorite.
Thumbnail photo via Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP