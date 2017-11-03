College Football Week 10 Betting: ACC Odds For Clemson, N.C. State, Others

A pair of contests between nationally ranked squads highlight the ACC Week 10 schedule, starting on Saturday afternoon when the Clemson Tigers visit the North Carolina State Wolfpack as 7-point favorites on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Clemson is coming off a 24-10 win over Georgia Tech as 14-point home chalk to lift its overall record to 6-1 ahead of Saturday’s Tigers vs. Wolfpack betting matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium.
That victory earned the defending national champions the No. 4 spot on the opening College Football Playoff rankings. Clemson had tumbled to No. 7 on the AP Top 25 following a 27-24 loss at Syracuse as heavy 23.5-point favorites in Week 7, and has seen its national championship odds slip to +900.
No. 20 N.C. State is coming off a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame as a 7-point underdog last weekend. The Wolfpack have otherwise enjoyed a solid campaign with a 6-2 SU overall record, including a 4-0 mark against conference rivals to seize top spot in the ACC Atlantic Division, just ahead of the 5-1 Tigers.
The Wolfpack are also unbeaten SU in four home dates, including a 39-25 upset of Louisville as 3-point underdogs in Week 6, which also halted a four-game slide against the spread on home turf. However, N.C. State has struggled against the Tigers, going 1-12 SU in 13 games dating back to 2004, but have covered in five of seven meetings with Clemson.
In other ACC Week 10 betting action, No. 10 Miami hosts No. 13 Virginia Tech as a 2.5-point underdog, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons visit the Fighting Irish as 13-point underdogs.
The Hurricanes ride a 13-game SU win streak including a perfect 7-0 record this season, but have stumbled at the sportsbooks, failing to cover in three straight outings including last week’s narrow 24-19 win over the bottom-feeding North Carolina Tar Heels as 21-point home favorites.
The 7-1 Hokies have dominated in three straight victories, surrendering just 6.7 points per game during that stretch, but are just 1-2 SU in their past three visits to Miami, including a 30-12 loss in their last meeting as road chalk five years ago.
Wake Forest halted a three-game SU slide with last weekend’s 42-32 upset of the Cardinals as a 2.5-point home underdog, but faces a Notre Dame squad that has vaulted to No. 3 on the CFP rankings on the strength of an impressive six-game SU win streak.
Elsewhere, Florida State battles the Orange as 5-point home favorites this weekend, while the Yellow Jackets visit Virginia as 10.5-point favorites.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports Images
