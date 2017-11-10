Colombia Soccer Player Makes Racist Gesture Toward Korean Opponents

Edwin Cardona clinched his spot in soccer’s hall of shame with a bodily movement.
The Colombia midfielder aimed a racist gesture at South Korea’s players Friday during the teams’ exhibition game. The incident took place early in the second half during an altercation between a number of players after Kim Jin-su and James Rodriguez clashed. Just when tensions looked like they were cooling down, Cardona made a squinting gesture to a few South Korean players.
The referee failed to include Cardona’s gesture in his match report, but FIFA still could discipline the 24-year-old Colombian.
South Korea ultimately won the game 2-1.
Cardona’s apparent display of racism comes just days after he was sent off during Boca Juniors’ win over River Plate in a hot-tempered game in Argentina’s first division.
Maybe Cardona needs to go somewhere and chill out for a little while.
