Conor McGregor Believes He’d Win Rematch Vs. Floyd Mayweather

Does Conor McGregor want another piece of Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

The UFC superstar said Wednesday he’s certain he’d win a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather, if the opportunity presented itself. McGregor made the claim in interviews with ESPN and The BBC.

🥊 @TheNotoriousMMA v Floyd Mayweather part two?!@thomaskane1 talks to the @UFC star on The Boxing Club. pic.twitter.com/qLCVuC8GEc — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) November 1, 2017

Mayweather defeated McGregor via TKO in the 10th round of their superfight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Mayweather admitted afterward McGregor’s boxing skills impressed him but also indicated the Irishman never was going to beat him.

Nevertheless, McGregor sees things differently and he might have just started pushing the hype train forward to convince Mayweather to fight him again.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images