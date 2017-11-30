Conor McGregor Speeds Away From Court Telling Irish Mob ‘Come And Get Me’

Conor McGregor apparently doesn’t back down from a fight with anyone — including the Irish mafia.

The superstar UFC fighter reportedly is in “very serious danger” are recently getting in a bar fight with someone who has ties to a prominent Irish gang known as the Kinahans. By all accounts, this isn’t something McGregor should take lightly, as rumors have swirled that the mafia might have a hit out for him.

But The Notorious didn’t seem overly concerned Thursday morning when leaving court after pleading guilty to a speeding charge. Flanked by reporters, McGregor sped away from court in a BMW i8 (of course), but not before seemingly antagonizing the mob. Check this out:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA drives away from court, saying ‘Come and get me’ pic.twitter.com/ee41k2WYwK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 30, 2017

It’s unclear whether McGregor was saying “come and get me” to the press or to the mob. But considering he was asked to give his response to threats made on his life, it’s probably safe to say he was directing his message toward the Kinahans.

Check out McGregor’s Instagram post from after the incident:

Respect to Martin they hassled the bollox out of him as well hahah A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Nov 30, 2017 at 5:41am PST

What a bizarre story this is turning out to be.

Given all the negative publicity surrounding McGregor since his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., it’s difficult to see him fighting in the UFC anytime to soon. UFC president Dana White, for one, doesn’t seem overly confident about his most popular fighter ever returning to the octagon.