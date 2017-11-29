Corey Clement’s High School Teacher Gave Eagles Rookie A BMW, Is Awesome

Corey Clement finally made it to the big time, so he decided to give back by accepting a BMW from his old high school guidance counselor.

Wait a minute… Shouldn’t that be the other way around?

Apparently not. Turns out that when the Philadelphia Eagles’ rookie running back was a freshman in high school, his guidance counselor at the time promised to hook him up with her own BMW if he ever made it to the NFL.

Clement, of course, accomplished that goal, signing with Philly in May as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin. He’s actually contributing, too, with six total touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) through Week 12 for the NFL-leading Eagles.

So, his guidance counselor made good on her promise.

I won't be covering the Eagles and I'm not even in Philly yet, but just heard a cool story about Eagles RB Corey Clement. When he was at Glassboro HS (in NJ), his guidance counselor told him that if he ever made the NFL, she'd give him her BMW. So she did. (CC @EliotShorrParks) pic.twitter.com/cRjuqDyGaW — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 28, 2017

The guidance counselor’s daughter shared the story via Facebook on Saturday, complete with photos of a beaming Clement accepting her family’s Beemer.

This is a pretty great gesture by the guidance counselor, who certainly didn’t have to bequeath her car to an NFL player set to make millions. In fact, most would expect it’d be Clement who’d be gifting her a new ride. But after Clement’s hard work paid off, the guidance counselor decided to reward him for it by keeping her end of the bargain, which is a valuable lesson in itself.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images