Country Singer Neal McCoy Shares Cringe-Worthy Song About NFL Anthem Protests

We’re not sure how it took so long, but a Texas-born country music artist finally has released a laughably bad song about the NFL anthem protests.
Neal McCoy recently released “Take A Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take A Knee),” a song that represents modern country’s latest regurgitation of all things red, white and blue. You probably can guess how this thing goes, but it’s still worth a listen.
Where to begin?
First of all, let’s talk about that title. What exactly does “Take a knee, my ass” really mean? Is it the commanding of one’s own buttocks to go down on a knee (if possible)? Or is it implying something truly painful that no one should ever go through?
Well, no one seems to really know, but the grammar police are on the case.
Since the song went viral, McCoy has posted a series of Facebook videos that feature him defending the name of the song and its message. He’s also gone on FOX News to clarify that he’s not slamming the people who are taking a knee.
Personally, we’d love to know what was going through this guy’s mind Sunday afternoon when Marshawn Lynch, while in Mexico City, elected to sit for the United States national anthem then stand for the Mexican Anthem.
It stands to reason that his views wouldn’t stray too far from those of President Donald Trump.
