Courtney Force To Run Taylor Swift-Themed Car During NHRA Pomona Finale

We’ve seen Taylor Swift-themed racers in the past, but this is the first time we’ve seen the singer serve as inspiration for an NHRA Top Fuel Funny Car.

Courtney Force is set to close out the 2017 season in style, as her Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car will sport a special one-off paint scheme at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona, Calif., according to USA TODAY Sports.

To promote Swift’s upcoming album, “Reputation,” which will be released Friday by John Force Racing partner Big Machine Records, Force’s dragster will be adorned in the artwork from the record.

“I’ve had an incredible experience working with our partners, Advance Auto Parts and Big Machine Records, this season and am honored to drive the special Taylor Swift (“Reputation”) car for our final race in Pomona,” Force said. “My team and I are always playing her songs to get in the zone and prepare to battle it out against the boys on race day.”

As the most successful Funny Car driver in NHRA history, Force is well known for her talent behind the wheel, but the “Reputation” project helped highlight some of her abilities outside the car. The 29-year-old racer reportedly was actively involved in the design of the paint scheme, brainstorming ways the album cover could be showcased on a dragster.