Cowboys Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Thanksgiving Game Online

The second 2017 Thanksgiving game is a Week 12 matchup between NFL teams desperate for a win to remain in the playoff races.

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Dallas enters with a 5-5 record, and a loss could really hurt its chances of securing a wild card playoff berth in the NFC. The Chargers are 4-6 but sit only two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West division. The Chargers and Chiefs still have one more head-to-head meeting remaining on the schedule.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers online.

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images