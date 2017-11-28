Dale Earnhardt Jr. Had Perfect Reaction To Rumors Linking Him To ‘DWTS’

If you were getting excited about the possibility of Dale Earnhardt Jr. competing on “Dancing With The Stars,” we have some bad news.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern tweeted an article from Hollywood Life on Tuesday that suggested “DWTS” producers want Earnhardt to participate next season, which will be contested solely by athletes. Earnhardt, however, made sure he quickly put those rumors to rest by sending the perfect response to Stern’s post.

The recently retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver’s response was funny as is, but it’s pretty savage given the context of the Hollywood Life piece. The idea to get Earnhardt on “DWTS” apparently isn’t a new one, as the show’s producers reportedly “have wanted him for years and have asked forever for him to dance on the show.”

It’s safe to say they won’t be asking him again in the future.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images