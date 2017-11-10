Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Story About Getting Musket In New Hampshire Is Hilarious

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement tour pulled into “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, and it was time for some reflecting.

NASCAR’s most popular driver is set to retire from full-time driving after the conclusion of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And even though he hasn’t won a race this season, he’s still been showered with appreciation — and gifts — at every track he’s visited.

One of Earnhardt’s most bizarre gifts was given to him ahead of the ISM Connect 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September. Listen to the driver of the No. 88 talk about what he did with his new musket in the video below:

Sure, NASCAR has plenty of talented drivers rising through the ranks. But there’s still no one in the sport who gives as good of an interview as Earnhardt.

(With apologies to Kyle Busch.)

As for the musket, it’s probably not a priority for Earnhardt and his wife, Amy Earnhardt. In October, the Earnhardts announced they’re expecting their first child.

