Danica Patrick Bids Farewell With Adorable Throwback Instagram Photo

Danica Patrick’s NASCAR career is almost over, but her side job as a world-class Instagrammer is alive and well.

Sunday’s EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will be Patrick’s last race as a full-time NASCAR driver, although she will compete in next year’s Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500. Upon completing the 2018 “Danica Double,” the 35-year-old will call it quits.

In honor of her impending retirement, Patrick took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback photo of her as a childhood racer, along with an inspirational message.

Those glasses!

Of course, Patrick isn’t the only popular NASCAR driver making their final appearance at Homestead. The broadcast booth-bound Dale Earnhardt Jr. also will retire from full-time driving after Sunday’s race, and Patrick honored his career in a separate Instagram.

Congratulations Dale on an amazing career. No one will ever forget you. Ever. I know I will always be grateful for your help getting me get into nascar. You help so many do that and as if your results weren’t enough to leave a legacy, that will be a part of it too. I hope most of all today, that you have fun in the car!!! A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:13am PST

While a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship is on the line at Homestead, it’s difficult not to root for these two drivers to be out in front Sunday afternoon, despite neither being in the playoff field.

And say what you want about the respective resumes of Earnhardt and Patrick, but NASCAR is going to have an awfully difficult time replacing them and all they’ve done for the sport.

Thumbnail photo via David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images