David Ortiz Had An Absolute Blast At Adrian Beltre’s Vow Renewal Ceremony

by on Mon, Nov 27, 2017 at 9:25PM
David Ortiz still is living life to the fullest.

The legendary Boston Red Sox slugger was a hit on FOX’s Major League Baseball postseason coverage, and hopefully, he will get a buddy cop drama with co-analyst Alex Rodriguez sooner rather than later.

But until then, Ortiz and fellow MLB legend Albert Pujols were busy spending their offseason having what looked to be absolute blast at a party after Adrian Beltre and his wife, Sandra, renewed their wedding vows.

Ortiz documented his time at the party on Instagram.

My boy doing another party back to his wedding day…… super nice thank for the invite @tlortiz @beltrea29 @casabel29 @cassiebeltre#Mr.3000

A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

Next…… rosario brother legendary…… Los hermanos rosarios leyendas de nosotros

A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

So much fun last night at my boy party last night today I’m hurting….. the guy serving me🍸never let me finish my drink🤣🤷🏿‍♂️…. Me diverti mucho en el party de Mr. 3000 y su bella esposa el pana k me servia nunca me dejo terminar la 🍸 estoy abatido de piña 🍍🤣 y ahora para la boda de Encarnacion… oren 🙏🏿 por mi 😀 @beltrea29 @casabel29 @tlortiz @

A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

I feel so powerful next to this guy his positive vibe is ridiculous…… it had being a amazing ride…be able to call my name your friend is a honor…much respect for you my brother#alotofbumb#houseofpain#moomshot#lloveyoubro @albertpujols@#pujols600… Me siento tan fuerte y positivo cuando me junto con este caballero …… ha sido una experiencia inolvidable ser tu amigo es un honor….. mi respeto siempre a ti hermano mio y cuando hablen de humildad y bateo contigo ahí k sentarse hablar a solas….. te quiero mucho mi brotha 😀

A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on

Congrats, Adrian and Sandra.

