David Ortiz Picks Every World Series 2017 Game Wrong Through Game 6

David Ortiz has swung and missed a lot recently.

The Boston Red Sox legend who now works as a FOX baseball analyst has failed to accurately predict the winner of each World Series game in 2017. Major League Baseball’s Cut 4 highlighted Big Papi’s errors early Wednesday morning on Twitter, following the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Houston Astros in Game 6.

Here's hoping that @davidortiz doesn't pick your team to win Game 7… pic.twitter.com/BqD95hxMDn — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 1, 2017

The Astros and Dodgers will meet Wednesday night in Game 7. Dread is among the plethora of emotions running the minds of players, staff and fans in the lead-up to the game. As in, they dread the thought of Ortiz picking their team to win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images