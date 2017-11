The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs might be caught in a low scoring game but that was not the case for the B’s on Wednesday night vs. the New York Rangers.

David Pastrnak finished an impressive goal vs. the Blue Shirts when he completed a toe drag goal on Henrik Lundqvist. Watch Pasta’s nasty goal in the video above with today’s Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images