Deshaun Watson Injury: Fantasy Football QBs To Target With Texans Star Out

Was Deshaun Watson your starting quarterback in fantasy football?
If so, we feel for you.
The Houston Texans rookie quarterback has taken the league by storm in his first year, and he’s also been one of the best fantasy QBs in the game. But the 22-year-old tore his ACL in practice Thursday, and likely is out for the season. So where do fantasy owners go from here?
Hopefully you had a capable backup ready on your bench. But if not, here are three quarterbacks worth targeting on the waiver-wire (warning: There’s not much out there):
Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills
The Bills signal-caller is the personification of a streaming option. Many fantasy players roll with Taylor when they need a bye-week fill-in, and nearly all of them drop him come Tuesday. But with newly acquired wideout Kelvin Benjamin now in the fold, Taylor has a chance to be even more productive for a Bills team that’s been playing well all season. You’re not going to get QB1-type numbers from Taylor on a weekly basis, but you can expect decent rushing numbers, solid passing yards and very few turnovers. Give him a look.
Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts
We told you there wasn’t much out there. Since taking over in Week 1, Brissett has played well for the Colts, although he certainly hasn’t put up eye-popping fantasy numbers. Still, he’s usually good for 200-plus yards and a touchdown through the air, and probably will give you some extra value with his ability to take off and run. And now that Andrew Luck is done for the season, perhaps Brissett will be playing with a bit less pressure.
Tom Savage, Texans
The same QB Waston replaced likely will be back under center with the rookie done for the year. Will Savage put up the same numbers Watson did? Probably not. But the Texans believed in Savage enough to make him the starter at the beginning of the season, and perhaps he’ll seamlessly slide in to an offense that’s growing more explosive by the week. Take a chance on Savage and hope for the best.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
