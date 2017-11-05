Did Deshaun Watson Initially Injure His Knee On This Play Vs. Seahawks?

The news that Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in a Houston Texans practice was shocking, to say the least. But what if the rookie quarterback actually got hurt before that?

The Texans believe Watson might have initially injured his knee during last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing team sources.

Here’s the play Houston is “aware of and curious about,” per Schefter: Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark made light contact on Watson’s right knee while attempting to jump over Texans running back Lamar Miller.

Not hard to imagine this play causing damage to Deshaun Watson's knee, as @AdamSchefter reported this morning. pic.twitter.com/tMJDhpq6Nt — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 5, 2017

Watson didn’t look any worse for wear after that play and didn’t get any treatment on the knee this past week, per Schefter. But team doctors and trainers apparently are wondering if Clark’s bump may be related to Watson’s torn ACL during Thursday’s practice.

Of course, none of that really matters now. After tossing an NFL-record 19 touchdown passes in his first seven games, Watson is expected to miss the rest of the season and most of next offseason, Schefter reported.

Deshaun Watson’s expected to be sidelined 8-9 months, per source, though Watson returned from ACL tear last time in 5 months; hope for same. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images