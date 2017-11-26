Did Patriots Just Perform Their First Choreographed TD Celebration?

The same week New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick dismissed team touchdown celebrations as part of the “halftime show,” it appears his players performed one.

After Rob Gronkowski scored his second touchdown of the Patriots’ Week 12 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Danny Amendola “cleared the dirt” before the big tight end could do his signature spike.

Want a TD? Who ya gonna call? ROB. GRONK. OWSKI. pic.twitter.com/rVfvXnqYsp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 26, 2017

The NFL relaxed its rules on choreographed celebrations, but the Patriots had yet to perform one this season prior to the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Other teams have played duck, duck, goose and hide and go seek and imitated potato sack races.

The Patriots’ touchdown celebration wasn’t that elaborate, but this could be just the start.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images