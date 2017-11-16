Dino Dunk Contest During College Hoops Game Ends In T-Rex-Sized Failure

To state the obvious: Dinosaurs and basketball do not mix.

Not like you needed any real evidence of this, but you got some anyway during Wednesday’s college hoops game between Gardner-Webb University and the University of Central Florida.

During a stoppage in play, the Knights held a dunk contest featuring participants wearing T-Rex outfits. And it ended in hilarious fashion, as one of the dino dunkers crashed and faceplanted into a miniature hoop.

Check out this catastrophe:

DINO DOWN!! 😱🦖 But the dunk counts 😂 pic.twitter.com/xk3PCixcvs — Orlando’s Hometown Team (@UCFKnights) November 16, 2017

Thanks to the dunk from the back and the celebration dance, that went from total fail to total win in a matter of seconds.

Here are some photos of the hilarious incident:

We have a feeling the Dino dunk contest won’t be going extinct 😎 pic.twitter.com/bQIf9JZEnK — Orlando’s Hometown Team (@UCFKnights) November 16, 2017

Victory!

As for the actual basketball game, the Knights outlasted the Runnin’ Bulldogs 68-65 in what was an eventful night on UCF’s amusement park-themed court.