Dino Dunk Contest During College Hoops Game Ends In T-Rex-Sized Failure

To state the obvious: Dinosaurs and basketball do not mix.
Not like you needed any real evidence of this, but you got some anyway during Wednesday’s college hoops game between Gardner-Webb University and the University of Central Florida.
During a stoppage in play, the Knights held a dunk contest featuring participants wearing T-Rex outfits. And it ended in hilarious fashion, as one of the dino dunkers crashed and faceplanted into a miniature hoop.
Check out this catastrophe:
Thanks to the dunk from the back and the celebration dance, that went from total fail to total win in a matter of seconds.
Here are some photos of the hilarious incident:
Victory!
As for the actual basketball game, the Knights outlasted the Runnin’ Bulldogs 68-65 in what was an eventful night on UCF’s amusement park-themed court.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP