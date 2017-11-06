Dodgers Congratulate Astros With Full-Page Ad In Houston Chronicle

Houston-area news junkies won’t accuse the Los Angeles Dodgers of being sore losers.

The Dodgers saluted the Astros Sunday by paying for a full-page Houston Chronicle ad, in which they congratulate the 2017 Worthem on their 2017 World Series victory. Houston’s 4-3 series win over Los Angeles marked the franchise’s first World Series title, and the Dodgers tipped their collective caps to the worthy victors.

This is what class looks like. The @Dodgers take out a full page ad in the @HoustonChron, congratulating the @Astros. pic.twitter.com/rE4txD0v0h — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) November 5, 2017

The image shows Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hugging his Astros counterpart A.J. Hinch. Having gone toe-to-toe in an unforgettable World Series, the it’s safe to say the organizations are brimming with mutual respect.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images