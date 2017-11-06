Dodgers Congratulate Astros With Full-Page Ad In Houston Chronicle

Houston-area news junkies won’t accuse the Los Angeles Dodgers of being sore losers.
The Dodgers saluted the Astros Sunday by paying for a full-page Houston Chronicle ad, in which they congratulate the 2017 Worthem on their 2017 World Series victory. Houston’s 4-3 series win over Los Angeles marked the franchise’s first World Series title, and the Dodgers tipped their collective caps to the worthy victors.
The image shows Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hugging his Astros counterpart A.J. Hinch. Having gone toe-to-toe in an unforgettable World Series, the it’s safe to say the organizations are brimming with mutual respect.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
