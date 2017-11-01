Dodgers Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 7 Online

A World Series champion will be crowned Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros in Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers survived elimination Tuesday night with a 3-1 win in Game 6. A victory for L.A. would clinch its first championship since 1988, while a win for Houston would be its first title in team history.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Dodgers Game 7 online.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images