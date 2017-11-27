Does Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry Regret Guaranteeing Two Wins Vs. Patriots?

The New England Patriots fed Jarvis Landry his own words just days after Thanksgiving.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver reassessed an old prediction Sunday in the aftermath of the Patriots’ 35-17 win over his team in Week 12. NBC Boston’s Tom E. Curran asked Landry about his offseason guarantee of two Dolphins victories over the Patriots in 2017.

“Honestly, man, it is a mindset thing,” Landry told Curran, according to WEEI. “As I said then and I’ll still say it, I respect the Patriots organization, their players. It is something, again, for this team and this organization to create a mindset that we’re nobody’s little brother. We’re here to play. Any given Sunday anybody can beat anybody and they got the best of us today.”

Landry’s response differs from what he said last April about knocking the Patriots off their AFC East perch.

“If you’re a competitor, that’s the way you should feel, and I don’t mind saying it,” Landry said, according to MMQB’s Peter King. “It’s time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they’re not our big brother anymore.”

The Patriots and Dolphins will meet again Dec. 11 in Week 14. Regardless of what transpires between now and then, the Patriots will enter the game with a better record and a higher position in the standings, and Landry’s guarantee still will be wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images