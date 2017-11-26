Dolphins’ Bobby McCain Punches Danny Amendola, Gets Ejected From Game

Things got a little chippy at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

During the third quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the New England Patriots, Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain was ejected after throwing a punch at Patriots wideout Danny Amendola. The punch came at the conclusion of a five-yard run by Patriots running back Dion Lewis.

#Dolphins CB Bobby McCain threw at punch #Patriots WR Danny Amendola and got ejected [@fearthe_beard11] McCain becomes the 12th player ejected this season.pic.twitter.com/wKZVonNYKe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2017

Why is that all of New England’s opponents seem to do something profoundly stupid at least once per game? We get it, you’re getting dominated, but punching people isn’t going to put points on the board.

Earlier in the game, McCain intercepted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and proceeded to taunt him after the play.

