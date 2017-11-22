Donald Trump Protests Reported NFL National-Anthem Plan For 2018 Season

What can the NFL do to please Donald Trump?

The U.S. president blasted a reported plan NFL owners are considering adopting in light of protests against police brutality and racial inequality players have made during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to games. Citing a source familiar with owners’ deliberations, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported Wednesday NFL owners are considering keeping teams in the locker rooms until after the playing of the national anthem, much to the chagrin of Trump, who opined on the plan Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The NFL is now thinking about a new idea – keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Trump has previously urged owners to fire or suspend players who kneel or sit during the national anthem, so it’s no surprise the NFL’s reported locker-room talk would anger him.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images