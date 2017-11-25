Donald Trump Tweets About Anthem Protests, Says NFL Is ‘Hemorrhaging’

President Donald Trump was not too thankful about a New York Giants player kneeling prior to a Thanksgiving Day game, and he made sure to tweet about it.

Prior to Thursday’s game between the Giants and Washington Redskins, Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon was the lone Giants player to kneel. Vernon has regularly kneeled throughout the season, and said he plans on continuing throughout the rest of the season.

And certainly no surprise at this point, it drew the ire of the president, leading him to yet again chastise the NFL on Twitter.

Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league. Players are the boss! https://t.co/udXP5MR8BC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The response came following a tweet from the White House director of social media Dan Scavino Jr. regarding Vernon and the NFL’s decline of ratings.

And as anthem protests don’t appear to be slowing down, neither does the President’s Twitter tirades on the matter.

Thumbnail Photo Via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images.