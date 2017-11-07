Draymond Green Trolls LeBron James With Ruthless ‘Mood’ Instagram Post

Draymond Green has been known to throw his legs around, sometimes catching opponents where the sun doesn’t shine, so it should come as no surprise he wasted little time in kicking LeBron James while he was down … figuratively speaking.

James posted a meme Monday to Instagram showing a clenched fist, from the cartoon “Arthur,” along with a caption that read: “Mood…” It’s unclear what specifically James was referring to, but the Cleveland Cavaliers have been struggling and the cryptic image was posted within minutes of the Boston Celtics defeating the Atlanta Hawks behind a clutch effort from James’ former teammate, Kyrie Irving.

Green evidently caught wind of James’ frustration. And although the post presumably has nothing to do with him, the Golden State Warriors forward couldn’t help but assume his role as one of the NBA’s biggest agitators and fire back with his own ruthless Instagram post Tuesday.

MOOD… A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:54am PST

The Cavs and Warriors have squared off in three straight NBA Finals, with Cleveland winning once and Golden State winning twice. A fourth installment almost seemed like a foregone conclusion before the season, but Cleveland’s early struggles suggest Golden State might face a new Eastern Conference foe this time around. And Green, ever the rabble-rouser, already is rubbing it in.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images