The Boston Bruins played well for prolonged periods of Wednesday night’s game at Honda Center, but they lacked finish in their 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Ducks capitalized on their scoring chances and Bruins mistakes, and that was the difference in a matchup between two teams that have been ravaged by injuries this season.

