Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson played very well in his team’s 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins at Honda Center on Wednesday night.

Two of his best saves came against Bruins forward Riley Nash, including a fantastic glove stop and a breakaway save.

Check out both plays in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images