Ducks Post Video Of Ryan Kesler Strolling Office Nude, Promptly Take It Down

The Anaheim Ducks just put out a pretty egregious display of social awareness with a video celebrating the 100th anniversary of the NHL.

The video shows Ducks center Ryan Kesler strolling around the Ducks’ office nude, wearing (presumably) just a Ducks hat on. A black square blocks out his rear end, but as he’s asked why he has no clothes on, he chalks it up to celebrating the league’s birthday in his birthday suit.

The original video has since been taken down, but the Ducks did release an apology on Twitter.

Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 26, 2017

Amazingly, no one seemed to pause to think about the potential ramifications of posting such a video, especially given the current attention given to sexual harassment in the workplace.

Thumbnail Photo Via @AnaheimDucks.