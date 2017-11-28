Dwyane Wade Rejects Joel Embiid: ‘Get That (Expletive) Out Of Here’

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid does more trolling and trash talking than most NBA players, so when players get the best of him, he’s going to hear it.

That was the case Monday night when the 76ers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Philly.

With the Cavs up 15 in the fourth quarter, Embiid tried to shoot over the much-smaller Dwyane Wade, but the veteran guard leaped high and blocked the star center in emphatic fashion. Wade had some choice words for Embiid, too.

Warning: the tweet below contains NSFW language.

Wade blocks Embiid: ‘Get that sh*t out of here’ pic.twitter.com/SC7S8mTVnf — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) November 28, 2017

The Cavs won 113-91.

We have a feeling Embiid won’t be taking to Twitter to talk about this game.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images