Eagles Agree Carson Wentz, Prince Harry Look Alike Following Royal Engagement

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally saying what everyone else is thinking about their star quarterback.
The NFL team’s Twitter account comically played up Carson Wentz’s uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry of Wales on Monday, following the announcement of the British royal family member’s engagement to American actress Meghan Markle.
Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith also joined the hubbub over Wentz’s royal doppelganger.
The Eagles’ jokes came after other internet users noticed the same thing about Harry and Wentz.
The 10-1 Eagles are wise to follow the wisdom of the crowd on this one. After all, legions of internet users can’t be entirely wrong, can they?
Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP