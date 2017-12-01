Elated Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Plans To Start Josh Gordon Sunday

Is Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson excited for Sunday?

Heck yeah he is.

Jackson took to the podium Thursday to discuss the Browns’ upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and according to ESPN, he was borderline giddy at having wide receiver Josh Gordon at his disposal.

And the gameplan for Gordon is pretty simple?

“Am I comfortable saying (he will start)? Heck yeah,” Jackson said in the ESPN report. “Are you kidding me? Yeah he’s gonna start, right away.”

“Let her rip,” Jackson continued. “Pitch count? With this guy? No.”

Jackson has been candid about his excitement for the the receiver’s return since he began practicing with the Browns on Nov. 22 following his reinstatement into the NFL. The Browns coach even went as far as equating it to Christmas.

But there is still some legitimate concern as to how productive Gordon will be. There’s no questioning the talent Gordon possesses, but it remains to be seen if he can provide anything close to the form that earned him the most receiving yards in the NFL 2013.

But when you’re the winless Browns, at this point anything is worth a shot, right?

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images.