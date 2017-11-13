‘Embarrassed’ Derek Wolfe Has Reached Breaking Point With Broncos’ Losing Ways

The Denver Broncos were expected to contend for an AFC West title. Instead, it looks like they could be out of contention by Thanksgiving.

The Broncos, at times this season, have struggled in all three facets of the game. As a result, Denver is 3-6 after a lopsided 41-16 loss Sunday night to the New England Patriots, extending its losing streak to five games.

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe has seen enough. In a passionate postgame media session, Wolfe struggled to find answers for the Broncos’ “embarrassing” performances.

Derek Wolfe NSFW:

“We used to be a championship team and now we stink. Nobody respects us” pic.twitter.com/fQOxaNrIQE — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 13, 2017

Denver’s struggles must be especially frustrating for Wolfe and the defense, a once-vaunted unit that can’t seem to get out of its own way. One season after finishing fourth in scoring defense, the Broncos have allowed an average of 33 points per game during the team’s five-game losing streak.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images