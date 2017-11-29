Enes Kanter Ruthlessly Trolls LeBron James After Cavs Star’s Ejection

Enes Kanter is pulling out all the stops to keep his feud with LeBron James going.

Kanter, who got into a bit of a scuffle with James the last time the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers met, wasted no time in reacting to the Cavaliers star’s first career ejection Tuesday night.

Ice cold.

James and Kanter’s feud seemingly came out of nowhere. The Knicks center took great exception to James criticizing the Knicks’ recent draft, which prompted their confrontation during Cavs-Knicks on Nov. 13. After Cleveland’s 104-101 win, James marked his territory with an Instagram post, which Kanter put a spin on in his latest tweet.

You're welcome.. 👑of NY #myfavoriteplayground #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:26am PST

While Kanter’s tweet is a masterclass in trolling, he must not have received the memo that rapper Jay-Z already has declared himself “The King of Cleveland” in reaction to James’ comments on New York.

Kanter isn’t exactly a superstar player, but he’s definitely in a league of his own when it comes to pettiness.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images