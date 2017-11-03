Boston Bruins

Enter To Win Bruins Tickets, Meet Brad Marchand To Support Operation Hat Trick

Nov 3, 2017
Thanks to the Boston Bruins Foundation, B’s fans can enter for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience and help out a great cause in the process.

The Boston Bruins Foundation is raffling off four tickets to the Nov. 11 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and that’s not all. The lucky winner and their guests will get a chance to meet Bruins forward Brad Marchand after the game.

Proceeds will benefit Operation Hat Trick and the Boston Bruins Foundation, with entry to the raffle starting at just $10.

