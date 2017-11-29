Eric Lee’s Former Coach Sees Long Career Ahead Of New Patriots Defensive End

New England Patriots defensive end Eric Lee turned heads Sunday in his NFL debut, tallying a sack and four tackles in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Next up: a matchup with the Buffalo Bills, who, until last week, paid Lee’s salary.

Lee spent the first 11 weeks of the season on the Bills’ practice squad after the Houston Texans released him during final roster cuts. Last Tuesday, the Patriots released underperforming D-end Cassius Marsh and signed the South Florida product. Five days later, he was in uniform.

Ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Bills clash, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott offered his thoughts on Lee, who spent one week on the Bills’ 53-man roster.

“Eric’s a good young man,” McDermott said Wednesday in a conference call with New England reporters. “I heard he had a sack last week, which I’m happy for him. Obviously, he was on our practice squad, he was up for a week, and he was just a good young man. I’m happy for him that he got his shot, and I’m sure he’s going to play for a long time in this league.”

Lee, who entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie last season, played 25 defensive snaps against the Dolphins. He could see a larger role this weekend if defensive end Trey Flowers, who left the game with injured ribs, is unable to suit up.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images