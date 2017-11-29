ESPN President Announces 150 Job Cuts In Latest Series Of Layoffs

ESPN is wielding the ax on itself again.

The sports media giant has laid off around 150 employees in its latest round of job cuts. The layoffs come primarily in the studio production, digital content and technology departments and doesn’t include firings of any on-air talent, according to Yahoo! Finance’s Daniel Roberts.

ESPN president John Skipper announced the layoffs and explained their purpose in a memo to employees Wednesday.

“Today we are informing approximately 150 people at ESPN that their jobs are being eliminated,” Skipper wrote. “We appreciate their contributions, and will assist them as much as possible in this difficult moment with severance, a 2017 bonus, the continuation of health benefits and outplacement services. They will also appreciate your support.

“The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources.

“We will continue to invest in ways which will best position us to serve the modern sports fan and support the success of our business.”

ESPN’s November 2017 batch of layoffs is larger than the cuts it made last April, in which several big-name employees were among 100 employees who lost their jobs.

