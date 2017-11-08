ESPN Produced ’30 For 30′ Documentary On Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells

What if I told you New England Patriots fans will put aside their grudge against ESPN for one night?

ESPN produced a documentary on Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells entitled “30 for 30: The Two Bills” that will air this winter. The trailer dropped Tuesday night, and it looks pretty incredible.

And no, this is not “fake news.”

It appears Belichick and Parcells, who worked together with the New York Giants, New England Patriots and New York Jets, sat down together for a rare interview.

Belichick famously and surprisingly resigned as head coach of the Jets just one day after Parcells, who resigned from the job but planned to stick around as general manager, named him as his successor. The Patriots then traded a 2000 first-round pick to the Jets for Belichick.

