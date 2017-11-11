ESPN’s Marty Smith Gets Way, Way Too Hype Before Notre Dame-Miami Game

It’s becoming more and more evident that it’s Marty Smith’s world, and we’re just living in it.
The energetic ESPN reporter, who seems to be everywhere these days, is in Miami for Saturday’s marquee college football matchup between No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 7 Miami. Early Saturday morning, Smith tweeted a video of him going totally bananas while hyping up the Hurricanes fans. Check it out in the video below:
(Warning: The ending is so Marty Smith it hurts.)
This guy’s ridiculous.
Further adding to Smith’s legend was ESPN personality Dan Le Batard, who said Smith actually had a big night out before his electrifying shenanigans in the morning.
Say what you want about smith, but you have to respect the hustle.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP