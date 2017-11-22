Ex-Patriots Defensive End Cassius Marsh Claimed By 49ers Off Waivers

The New England Patriots are off the hook for the remainder of defensive end Cassius Marsh’s 2017 salary. The San Francisco 49ers claimed Marsh, who has just one year left on his contract, off waivers from the Patriots on Wednesday.

The Patriots waived Marsh on Tuesday after he played just two defensive snaps in New England’s 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Marsh was inactive in the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. He finished his nine-game Patriots tenure with 16 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

The Patriots traded fifth- and seventh-round draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks for Marsh in September. He played a hybrid linebacker/defensive end role but struggled to set the edge against the run.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images