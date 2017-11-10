‘Excited’ Patriots React To Martellus Bennett’s Return: ‘Marty B’s Back!’

FOXBORO, Mass. — The media covering the New England Patriots did their job early Friday morning by breaking the news to defensive tackle Alan Branch that he has a new (old) teammate.

Branch hadn’t heard the Patriots claimed Martellus Bennett off waivers from the Green Bay Packers until he was asked a question about the tight end who played in New England last season.

“I haven’t seen that, so,” Branch said. “But, he’s a good guy and a great player, so it’s always good to have him on the same team as you.”

How did Branch miss that news, which the Patriots officially announced in the late afternoon?

“I mean, when I’m home, I’m spending time with the kids and the wife, so I don’t really do too much going on the internet or watching sports,” Branch said. “Usually sports aren’t allowed in my house.”

Wide receiver Danny Amendola was well aware he was reuniting with his old buddy. Amendola and Bennett both were rookies with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.

“I’m excited,” Amendola said smiling. “He’s been my friend for a long time. We came in this league together in Dallas, so 10 long years. He’s a great guy. We’re all happy to have him back.”

Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards with a career-high seven touchdowns on the field last season, but what does the boisterous “Marty B” bring to the locker room?

“Energy and thoughtfulness and he’s a great teammate,” Amendola said. “He’s gonna help us out a lot, as he did last year. It’s going to be fun.”

Amendola was just as excited to see Bennett back in action.

“He can run and catch. He blocks well in the run game, obviously, and an all-around good football player,” Amendola said. “He knows the system, he knows the environment, he knows the energy when you walk into the building every day, and he’s familiar with that. Marty B’s back!”

Bennett reportedly has a torn rotator cuff, and he “may try to play through it.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images