Ezekiel Elliott Can Play Sunday After 2nd Circuit Court Grants Stay In Appeal

Ezekiel Elliott’s legal limbo continues, but the Dallas Cowboys running got good news Friday.

The 2nd Circuit Court ruled in Elliott’s favor, granting an administrative stay in the NFLPA’s appeal on behalf of the running back. That means Elliott’s six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s domestic violence policy is back on hold, and Elliott will be able to play in the Cowboys’ game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A judge in the United States District Court denied Elliott an injunction earlier this week, prompting NFLPA to appeal to the 2nd Circuit.

Legal experts viewed the 2nd Court ruling in Elliott’s favor very unlikely, making Friday’s news pretty surprising.

“While Elliott’s case is newsworthy, it is fundamentally about whether a football player is eligible to play in six games,” Sports Illustrated legal expert Michael McCann wrote Tuesday. ” … Emergency hearings are typically not granted unless there is a real emergency.”

So much for that.

From a football standpoint, it’s pretty big news, as Dallas takes on a Chiefs team that’s been among the NFL’s best this season. One area in which Kansas City has struggled, however, is defending the run, allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images