F1 Test In Brazil Canceled Following ‘Robbery Attempt’ On Pirelli Van

After the latest in a series of attempted robberies near the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Pirelli has opted not to conduct its post-Brazilian Grand Prix test.
Pirelli tweeted Monday that it has canceled the two tests it had scheduled for this week at Interlagos, following an attack on the tire manufacturer’s van near the circuit Sunday.
Lewis Hamilton tweeted earlier this weekend that members of Mercedes-AMG Petronas had been “held up at gun point” Friday when they were leaving the circuit. A convoy of cars with Williams Martini Racing and FIA personnel reportedly was targeted in a similar fashion that night.
In response to the attacks Friday, members of the sport reportedly had been promised that there would be an increased security presence around Interlagos, however, it didn’t solve the problem.
Motorsport.com reporter Jon Noble tweeted about the incident involving Pirelli’s van shortly after it happened, and strategist Ruth Buscombe revealed that Sauber F1 Team’s van similarly was targeted — despite added protection.
Although Pirelli noted that the FIA, F1 and McLaren support its decision not to put people at risk by testing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, there is one person from McLaren who isn’t happy about it.
There are very few in-season tests in F1, meaning every opportunity that young driver’s have to get seat time before they land a full-time drive is invaluable. Especially for Lando Norris, as the 18-year-old will be keen to gain experience in a high-downforce racer before he competes alongside Fernando Alonso in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for United Autosports.
Thumbnail photo via Honda Racing
