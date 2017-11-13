F1 Test In Brazil Canceled Following ‘Robbery Attempt’ On Pirelli Van

After the latest in a series of attempted robberies near the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Pirelli has opted not to conduct its post-Brazilian Grand Prix test.

Pirelli tweeted Monday that it has canceled the two tests it had scheduled for this week at Interlagos, following an attack on the tire manufacturer’s van near the circuit Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton tweeted earlier this weekend that members of Mercedes-AMG Petronas had been “held up at gun point” Friday when they were leaving the circuit. A convoy of cars with Williams Martini Racing and FIA personnel reportedly was targeted in a similar fashion that night.

Following a robbery attempt, neutralized by Pirelli security, on a Pirelli van at the Interlagos circuit last Sunday – after a weekend where similar episodes occurred with other teams –it has been decided to cancel the tyre test (1/2) — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) November 13, 2017

planned on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 on the Brazilian circuit with @McLarenF1. The decision, shared with McLaren, FIA and Formula 1, was made in the interest of the safety of the personnel, both McLaren’s and our own, who would have participated in the test. (2/2) — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) November 13, 2017

In response to the attacks Friday, members of the sport reportedly had been promised that there would be an increased security presence around Interlagos, however, it didn’t solve the problem.

Motorsport.com reporter Jon Noble tweeted about the incident involving Pirelli’s van shortly after it happened, and strategist Ruth Buscombe revealed that Sauber F1 Team’s van similarly was targeted — despite added protection.

Promises of increased security to protect #F1 people in Brazil a failure. Attempted robbery on Pirelli personnel leaving track tonight…. — Jon Noble (@NobleF1) November 12, 2017

#F1 Be careful leaving circuit even with added security. Just got hit by one car trying to make us stop with another ahead. Even left at an odd time (late) and they either followed or were alerted of a van headed that way past the end of the police presence near track. #BrasilGP pic.twitter.com/pPAmUgTvNy — Ruth Buscombe (@RuthBuscombe) November 12, 2017

Although Pirelli noted that the FIA, F1 and McLaren support its decision not to put people at risk by testing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, there is one person from McLaren who isn’t happy about it.

Yup. Just had coffee with birthday boy @LandoNorris. Poor lad didn’t even get to see the race and is gutted not to be driving. Off to Macau now. Good luck champ. https://t.co/q3m2iDVseb — Will Buxton (@thebuxtonblog) November 13, 2017

There are very few in-season tests in F1, meaning every opportunity that young driver’s have to get seat time before they land a full-time drive is invaluable. Especially for Lando Norris, as the 18-year-old will be keen to gain experience in a high-downforce racer before he competes alongside Fernando Alonso in the Rolex 24 at Daytona for United Autosports.

