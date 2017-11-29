F1’s Executive Says Old Logo ‘Neither Iconic Or Memorable,’ Had To Go

If you’re one of the people lambasting Liberty Media’s decision to change the Formula One logo, your seemingly wasting your breath.

F1’s managing director of motorsport Ross Brawn revealed Wednesday that the series’ former trademark wasn’t anything special, as people recently have made it out to be, according to Motorsport.com. Brawn suggests the new minimalist design presents Liberty with more opportunities to expose people to the F1 brand.

“Apart from the commercial aspects, the new logo is much more flexible in terms of its use, especially when it comes to its application on merchandising and in the digital world,” “It has impact. The old logo was neither iconic or memorable.”

The 63-year-old British executive’s comments seemingly are a direct response to the sport’s reigning world champion. Lewis Hamilton, when asked Sunday what he thinks of the new branding, told reporters that F1 already had an “iconic” logo.

Many fans have said Liberty’s primary focus should be on fixing F1’s lack of overtaking, rather than something minor like a new symbol for the series. But Brawn argues the change isn’t trivial.

“It was important to let Formula One fans see that we are entering a new era,” Brawn said. “Our sport is changing and must look to the future and also outside its own environment if it is to attract new fans, especially among the young.”

Brawn’s blunt assessment, and lack of nostalgia toward the old logo might surprise some, as he won six of his nine championships — five with Scuderia Ferrari, one with Brawn GP — while it was in use.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Racing