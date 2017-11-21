Falcons Twitter Makes Use Of Bus Blocking Georgia Dome Demolition Video

MARTA is back at it. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, that is.

The transit system made headlines today after blocking The Weather Channel’s camera shot of the Georgia Dome demolition Monday morning.

Fast forward to Monday night, and the Atlanta Falcons were taking on the Seattle Seahawks in a Monday Night Football matchup. Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu made a tremendous grab to to reel in the touchdown and put Atlanta up by two scores.

But for the individual running the Twitter account for the team, they used it as an opportunity to be topical.

Creative.

Here’s a look at the actual grab.

Hey, if there is anything most people enjoy, it’s good old-fashioned public transportation bashing.

Thumbnail Photo Via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images