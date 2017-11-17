Fan Gets Permit For Parade In Case Browns Go Winless This Season

OK, Cleveland Browns fans. Clear your calendars for the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 6.

One forward-thinking — and practical — Browns fan took the liberty of getting permits from the city for a parade in celebration of the team’s 2017-18 season. And no, he’s not painfully optimistic.

The proposed parade would be in celebration of the Browns going winless this season, a real possibility as they sit at 0-9. And according to the fan’s Twitter timeline, it was a relatively quick process.

Don’t get the floats ready just yet, however, as four of the Browns’ remaining seven opponents also have losing records.

