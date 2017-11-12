Fan Throws Beer At Mark Ingram After He Joined Bills Mafia For Celebration

Buffalo Bills fans are known as a rowdy bunch, and if you don’t believe us just check the tape.

But one member of the Bills Mafia took it a step too far Sunday during the Bills’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

Saints running back Mark Ingram scored his second touchdown of the afternoon, so he decided to take the celebration into the stands with the Mafia.

While the Buffalo Faithful handled it well initially, one fan was so upset by the beating the Saints were laying on the Bills that he decided to throw his beer at Ingram.

Here’s Ingram trying to become an honorary member of the Bills Mafia.

Doesn’t appear that Ingram was accepted into the clan of table-breaking yahoos.

We’re just glad Ingram kept a cool head and went back to the sideline after the beer struck. Otherwise, the incident could have turned ugly in a hurry.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images