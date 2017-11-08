Fantasy Football Rankings: Five Must-Start Defenses For Week 10 Of Season

We say it every week: Picking a good fantasy defense is all about the matchups — except when it isn’t.
Just when we think we know it all, something unexpected happens, like the Buffalo Bills’ highly-projected D/ST producing exactly zero fantasy points against the lowly New York Jets or the Green Bay Packers allowing 30 points to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
But we’re not here to dwell on the past, as there are some defense/special teams units that *should* deliver big numbers this weekend.
Here are our top five fantasy defense plays for Week 10.
Los Angeles Rams (vs. Houston Texans)
The Rams’ D doesn’t need any help — it’s averaging 17.3 fantasy points per game over its last three contests — but will get it anyway when Tom Savage and the Texans roll into town. Houston likely will adopt a conservative game plan, but L.A. still should capitalize against this shell of an offense.
Pittsburgh Steelers (at Indianapolis Colts)
We’ll keep including whatever defense plays the Colts until proven otherwise. Indy has allowed double digits to defenses in three consecutive weeks, and Pittsburgh has recorded at least one turnover in all but one game this season. The Steelers are one of the safest bets out there.
Detroit Lions (vs. Cleveland Browns)
Ditto for the Browns, who are right behind the Colts in offensive futility. Detroit’s D/ST has been quiet of late, but the potential is there: It posted at least 10 fantasy points in five of its first six games. Expect the Lions to pile up the sacks and turnovers in a bounce-back performance.
Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers haven’t been friendly to opposing defenses, but the Jaguars simply can’t be stopped right now. The NFL team leaders in sacks by a wide margin have a great chance to feast on the relatively immobile Philip Rivers, who’s completed 60 percent of his passes just once in the last six weeks.
Chicago Bears (vs. Green Bay Packers)
Your sneaky defense play of the week comes in this matchup of old NFC North rivals. Brett Hundley protected the ball fairly well last week, but the Packers still can’t score with him under center, and Chicago’s defense has been red-hot over the last three weeks.
